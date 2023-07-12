Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,224,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after buying an additional 768,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 695,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,123. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -37.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

