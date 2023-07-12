Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 441,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.04.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $233.47. 906,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,235. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

