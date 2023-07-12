LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2,568.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 970,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.