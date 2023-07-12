LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,455 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,683,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,410,422. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

