LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.57. 909,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,236. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average of $383.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

