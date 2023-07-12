LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 164,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,261. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.89 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

