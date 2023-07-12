Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.82

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 193680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.