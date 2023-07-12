M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.81), with a volume of 26757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.87).

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.20 million, a P/E ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M Winkworth

M Winkworth Company Profile

In other news, insider Dominic Agace acquired 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £26,720 ($34,375.40). Company insiders own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

