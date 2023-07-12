Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $400.48. The company had a trading volume of 284,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,996. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.10 and its 200 day moving average is $335.66.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

