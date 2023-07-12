Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,417 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $34,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,283,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,702,785. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

