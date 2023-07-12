Madison Asset Management LLC Has $69.73 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.46. 332,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.