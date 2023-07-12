Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,392 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.23. 7,164,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,676,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

