Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,733 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up about 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $78,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after acquiring an additional 247,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.