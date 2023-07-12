Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $49,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,324,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,586,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $1,390.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,349.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,336.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.