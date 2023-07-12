Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Ross Stores worth $101,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 406,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

