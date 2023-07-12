Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 2.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 197,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,053,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.

