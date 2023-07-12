Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Up 2.2%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 197,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,053,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.
