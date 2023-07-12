Mammoth (MMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,431.96 or 1.00012982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.