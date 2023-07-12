Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Financial Survey

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.44 $168.72 million $0.75 18.74

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust.

88.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 SITE Centers 0 5 1 0 2.17

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $13.79, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust on 27 April 2011 and was renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. Its principal investment objective is to invest on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, in the key gateway markets of Asia (including but not limited to Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea). MPACT's portfolio comprises 18 commercial properties across five key gateway markets of Asia five in Singapore, one in Hong Kong, two in China, nine in Japan and one in South Korea. They have a total NLA of 11.0 million square feet and independently valued at S$16.6 billion (as at 31 March 2023).

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

