Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 568,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

