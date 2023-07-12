Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $120.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.26.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after buying an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

