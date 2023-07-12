Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Featured Articles

