Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
