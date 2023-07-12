Mark Crawford Acquires 44 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($192.46).

LON TM17 remained flat at GBX 335 ($4.31) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 202,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 402.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Team17 Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 335 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of £488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.63) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

