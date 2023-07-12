Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,551,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,188,398.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,847. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

