Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 262,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

