Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 625 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 88,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,078,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 674,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,050. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.