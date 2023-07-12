Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1,205.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.04.

MA traded up $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.38. 642,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,032. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $402.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.96 and its 200 day moving average is $369.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.