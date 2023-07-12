Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 8,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$45.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.54.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

