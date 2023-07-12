Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

MDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. 959,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,443. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

