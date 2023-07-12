Metal (MTL) Price Hits $1.44 on Top Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.76 million and $43.24 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

