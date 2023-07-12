Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.27 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005188 BTC on exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $99.27 million and $72,775.22 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.5442172 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,214.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

