Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.31

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.31 and traded as low as C$72.84. Metro shares last traded at C$73.13, with a volume of 259,712 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.56 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.5767063 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

