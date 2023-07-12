MGO Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGOL) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 12th. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of MGO Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
MGO Global Stock Performance
Shares of MGOL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $16.61.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
MGO Global Company Profile
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
