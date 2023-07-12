MGO Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGOL) Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th

MGO Global’s (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 12th. MGO Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of MGO Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MGO Global Stock Performance

Shares of MGOL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81. MGO Global has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGO Global

MGO Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of MGO Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

