Michael R. Dake Sells 27,700 Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE) Stock

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Dake sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$14,681.00.

Michael R. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Michael R. Dake sold 22,000 shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$29,260.00.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

Shares of PE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.60 million, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.78.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.