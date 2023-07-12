MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 1,408,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,476. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

