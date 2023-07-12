MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 1,408,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,476. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.
MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.