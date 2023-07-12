Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Down 5.9%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

