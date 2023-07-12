Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,395. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

