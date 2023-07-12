Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $88.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $88,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 380,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,444. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

