Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,119,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

