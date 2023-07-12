Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 295,793 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares Silver Trust worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 11,796,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

