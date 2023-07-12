Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 295,793 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares Silver Trust worth $31,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 11,796,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

