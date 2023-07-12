Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 58,296 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 1,069,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,585. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

