Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 84,394 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.44% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. 58,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.