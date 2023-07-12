Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 356,535 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356,535 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 710,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,157. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

