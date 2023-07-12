Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 340,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

URA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 503,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

