Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Overweight

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $291.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

SWAV opened at $281.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.