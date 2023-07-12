Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as low as C$5.36. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 5,898 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00. Insiders have acquired 185,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,545 in the last 90 days. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

