Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as low as C$5.36. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 5,898 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$346.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
