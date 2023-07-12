National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.88

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and traded as low as $73.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 1,212 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

