National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.88

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and traded as low as $73.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 1,212 shares trading hands.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.