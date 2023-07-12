National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.88

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and traded as low as $73.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 1,212 shares trading hands.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
