National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

Jul 12th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTY. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

