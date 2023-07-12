National Bankshares Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTY. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$66.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$49.50 and a twelve month high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

