Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0602 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $17,130.84 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00230565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00028622 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,545,739 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.