NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004390 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $40.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,291,384 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 931,291,384 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33782624 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $29,737,562.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.