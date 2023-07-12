Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.19. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 147,790 shares.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $967.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.
